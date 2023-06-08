(WSYR-TV) — Sean Kelsey of Nave Law joined Bridge Street last month to tell us about “Nave’s Neighbors” idea to help the cystic fibrosis foundation, and raise a little money.

They set up a competition called the “Battle 4 Breath.” Thursday he returned with some folks who accepted the challenge: Jessica Falcone of Jessica Elizabeth Skincare, Joey Kalil of Home Team Pub, Beth Eckert of Pinnacle Employee Services, plus, Jen Weeks & Taylor Occhino of Felix Schoeller.

The groups highlighted their particular efforts to raise money, and Sean revealed that Jen and Taylor of Felix Schoeller raised the most money in the Battle 4 Breath Challenge.

Find out more about how you can help fight cystic-fibrosis at CFF.org. And learn about Nave’s Neighbors and some of Nave Law’s other community initiatives at NaveLaw.com/Nave-Cares.