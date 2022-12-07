(WSYR-TV) — It is the season of giving right now, and Nave Law Firm is committed to doing their part. The firm’s newest community-focused initiative celebrates local organizations that make a difference in our community. It’s called Nave’s Neighbors.

This time around, they are benefiting nonprofit organization Erin’s Angels, an organization named after Erin Maxwell, who suffered from food insecurity. The situation affected the community so much that they vowed not to let another child go hungry.

Erin’s Angels are partnered with the Food Bank of CNY. They service children in all grades and help students in Syracuse City School District through their outreach program. This past spring, they started a scholarship program for seniors who want to further their education.

You can learn more about Nave’s Neighbors and Nave Law Firm by visiting them online at NaveTeam.com. You can learn more about Erin’s Angels by going to ErinsAngels.com.