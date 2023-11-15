(WSYR-TV) — Nave Law Firm has become one of our area’s most recognizable law firms, but it’s their work in the community that has really gained the attention of Central New Yorkers.

Nave’s Neighbors, their community-focused initiative, is shedding light on Party Princesses CNY, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping every little girl feel like a princess on their birthday.

This Saturday, Party Princesses CNY will be holding a holiday event for close to 500 children to receive holiday attire, filled stockings, new blankets and more at Shop City in Syracuse.

Learn more about the organization at PartyPrincessesCNY.com. You can also learn more about Nave Law and their community-centered initiative at NaveTeam.com/nave-cares.