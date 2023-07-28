(WSYR-TV) — Nave Law Firm is committed to doing their part in giving back to the community. The firm’s newest community-focused initiative celebrates local organizations that make a difference in Central New York.

This time around, they’re supporting the Redhouse Arts Center, an independent arts complex presenting year-round programming in theater, film, music and fine art. Sean Kelsey, CEO of Nave Law, and Temar Underwood, artistic director at the Redhouse, gave Bridge Street a visit.

Season subscriptions are now available for the Redhouse 2023/2024 Season, which will include “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” “Inherit The Wind,” “Misery”(subscriber exclusive), and “Godspell.” Tickets and subscriptions are available for purchase online at theredhouse.org.