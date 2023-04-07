(WSYR-TV) — Get involved in the Nave Neighbors STEAM initiative program at The MOST museum this year, sponsored by Nave Law Firm. Firm Administrator Aimee Tarin and The MOST President Lauren Kochian sit down to discuss the new collaboration that encourages local children and families to familiarize themselves with STEAM programs.

With new STEAM jobs opening up in the local Syracuse area, it has never been more important to foster the education of our future generations.

To learn more about NAVE neighbors, visit NaveTeam.com or MOST.org.