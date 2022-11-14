(WSYR-TV) — We’re teaming up with our friends at the Nave Law Firm to introduce you to “Nave Neighbors,” the law firm’s commitment to giving back to our community here in Central New York.

This time around, Nave is working to benefit David’s Refuge, a local nonprofit that takes care of folks who are caregivers.

Nave Law’s CEO Sean Kelsey is with us, along with Kate Houck, the chief energy officer at David’s Refuge.

Learn more about Nave Law Firm and their initiative by visiting NaveTeam.com. You can find more about nonprofit David’s Refuge by visiting DavidsRefuge.org.