Nave Law Firm Winter Fair at the Fairgrounds

All the fun of the NYS Fair returns to the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds for the third annual Winter Fair.

Enjoy food, fair rides, and more at the Nave Law Firm Winter Fair happening Friday, February 4th – Sunday, February 6th. Hours are Friday from 2 pm to 10 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Advanced sale tickets are available now at $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and teens. Tickets will be $7 at the door and $5 for seniors and teens. Children under 10 are free. Mask protocols are in place at the New York State Fairgrounds Expo Center. All attendees will be required to wear a mask inside.

For more information, you can visit, NYSWinterFair.com.