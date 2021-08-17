Nave Law Firm’s Community Giveback Project Helps With Parking Tickets

The phones weren’t ringing. Business was slow. Like many places, the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough time at Nave Law Firm.

But the firm – taking the time to help others in the Central New York community during 2020.

“When we started seeing all these local businesses shutting down or able to do takeout only, we were like, how can we help?” says the firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Sean Kelsey. “We took our marketing dollars out and we started promoting these local businesses that were open and doing takeout and what we found was the success of that helping these local businesses was amazing.”

Now, in 2021, the firm’s Community Giveback Project continues. Nave Law Firm is now helping a different group of people each month who are dealing with parking tickets.

“We’ll handle the ticket for them at no charge” says Kelsey. “It’s pretty simple. It’s pretty easy. We try making everything super easy for people because we know when we get a ticket we don’t know where to turn and we’re like, Oh my God, my license is going to be toast and I’m gonna spend a lot of money on this and we want to try reducing that anxiety a little bit for them.”

More than two dozen people can be assisted each month for free, in these sectors:

January: Snow Plow Drivers

February: Volunteers

March: Students

April: Retail Workers

May: Nurses

June: Service Industry Workers

July: Landscapers

August: Doctors

September: Teachers

October: Fireman

November: Any Member of the Military

December: Non-Profit Workers

Click here to learn more about Nave Law Firm’s Community Giveback Project and how you can get started, if you qualify.

The project is part of the firm’s Nave Cares initiative, which Kelsey says is something he and other employees are proud of.

“Our law firm is substantially different than most law firms, because we generally care because we give back to the community and we find people that are passionate about the community and it gives them, you know, when you’re dealing with real estate matters or divorce matters and you’re in the grind all the time and it’s nice to know that you work for a company that gives back to the people that kind of need it when they when they need it most.”

To find out how Nave Law Firm can help you legally, call them at 315-285-6283 or click here to visit their website.