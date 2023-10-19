(WSYR-TV) — We know how important the arts are for young people, but CNY Arts Center in Fulton has a mission to provide access to arts for all ages. Nave Law Firm is doing its part to bring attention to the this non-profit organization with its community initiative Nave’s Neighbors. Sean Kelsey CEO of Nave Law Firm and Bonnie McClellan, Interim Executive Director CNY Arts Center joined Bridge Street to talk about this partnership.

CNY Arts Center offers classes for adults and children. They want everyone who visits to feel welcomed and comfortable to express their creative side.

It has classes for youth starting at age five, for those in the home school community and teenagers. They support a variety of arts including the art of sewing, drawing & painting, cooking, baking, music, dance and theatrics and so much more.

You can also learn more about Nave’s Neighbors by heading to NaveCares.com and you can learn about CNY Arts Center by visiting CNYArtsCenter.com.