(WSYR-TV) — Road2Recovery CNY does extraordinary work in our community in providing help with addiction, and now, Nave Law Firm is doing their part to bring attention to the cause. Their community initiative Nave’s Neighbors is spreading the word about the miraculous work done by the Road2Recovery CNY.

Road2Recovery CNY is a local nonprofit organization committed to helping those who are affected by opioid addiction.

Sean Kelsey, CEO of Nave Law Firm, says their motto is, “If we judge, we cannot serve.”

Road2Recovery CNY is set to host a golf tournament fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 17 at Stonecreek Golf Club in Oswego. Learn more and register at Road2RecoveryCNY.com/golf. The organization will also host a Fall Concert Fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 7 at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in Syracuse.

You can also learn more about Nave Law Firm and their community initiative Nave’s Neighbors at NaveCares.com.