(WSYR-TV)– Nave’s Law Firm Chief Executive Director Sean Kelsey is inspired by Building Men Joe Horan’s mission to help the community and joins forces with Syracuse City School District program to help boys become men through the law firms program Nave’s Neighbors.

Building Men goal is to support young men of Syracuse in their journey towards becoming men of character by helping them develop their purpose and passion, instilling integrity in their leadership, and providing them with opportunities to build healthy relationships with others.

The after-school program includes activities such as chats from community role models, encouraging words of wisdom from staff, community service, and Rite of Passage trip and ceremony to initiate them in to a young man.

For more information check out naveteam.com and buildingmenprogram.com