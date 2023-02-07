(WSYR-TV) — Nave Law Firm is committed to doing their part in giving back to the community. The firm’s newest community-focused initiative celebrates local organizations that make a difference in the Central New York area. It’s all part of their program Nave’s Neighbors, and this time around, they’re benefiting the Rescue Mission.

The Rescue Mission has served people in need in Central New York since 1887. Sean Kelsey, the Chief Executive Officer at Nave Law, discusses the purpose of Nave’s Neighbors and how Nave Law Firm gives back to the community.

The Rescue Mission focuses on providing people in the community with food, clothing, and shelter. Mackenzie Naum, the Senior Director of Development at the Rescue Mission, discusses what the Rescue Mission is about. Alexis Richer, the Special Events and Digital Marketing Manager at the Rescue Mission, discusses the many events they host throughout the year.

For more information on the Rescue Mission, visit their website. For more information on their upcoming events, visit their event page. To keep up to date on Nave’s Neighbors, visit their webpage.