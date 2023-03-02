(WSYR-TV) — Nave Law Firm is committed to doing their part in giving back to the community. The firm’s newest community-focused initiative celebrates local organizations that make a difference in the Central New York area. It’s all part of their program Nave’s Neighbors, and this time around, they’re benefiting Gigi’s Playhouse.

Sean Kelsey, the Chief Executive Officer at Nave Law, discusses the purpose of Nave’s Neighbors and how Nave Law Firm gives back to the community.

Heather Rodriguez, the GiGi’s Playhouse Syracuse Board of Manger President, discusses what GiGi’s Playhouse is about and what you can do to help. With over 57+ brick-and-mortar locations across the United States, GiGi’s Playhouse is the ONLY network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers. Every day, they provide FREE, life-changing therapeutic, educational, and career training programs for 30,000+ individuals of all ages.



For more information on GiGi’s Playhouse, visit GiGisPlayhouse.org/Syracuse. To learn more about Nave Law Firm and their community initiative, visit NaveTeam.com/nave-cares.