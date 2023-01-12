(WSYR-TV) — Every month, Nave’s Neighbors helps celebrate local organizations that make a difference in our community.

Thursday on Bridge Street, Nave Law brought their friends, PAWS of CNY, who look to make a difference one pup at a time.

PAWS wants to improve the lives of people in Central New York through “the power of the human-animal bond by providing pet-assisted wellness services to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, colleges and universities, libraries, airport travelers, and community partners in Onondaga, Oswego, Cortland, Madison, and Cayuga Counties.”

Before the pandemic, PAWS was thriving but has since saw a dip in numbers and are looking for help.

You can find PAWS of CNY at PawsOfCNY.org. If you would like to donate, you can find them on PayPal (@PawsOfCNY).

And for more information about Nave’s Neighbors, you can visit NaveTeam.com/nave-cares.