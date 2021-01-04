Navigate The New Year With Your Toolbox For Life

Get your groove back this year with your mobile toolbox for life.  

The motivational application Womaze can help you navigate the new year. Founded by Corin Wiser and her three daughters, Hannah, Leah and Rebecca the idea came from wanting to create a safe and positive space for people to feel better about themselves.

Womaze collects resources and tips from the web about reducing anxiety and stress, self-acceptance and messages of love and support.  You can also receive daily push-notifications right to your phone to help get you through the day.  

Womaze is free and available for download on iOS and Android devices. For more information you can visit Womaze.com and you can find them on Instagram.

