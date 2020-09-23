Navigating Flu Season During The Pandemic

Posted: / Updated:

Fall can bring on beautiful colors and cooler temperatures. It can also lead to cold and flu season too. With so much to deal with in the midst of a pandemic, how do we know if the symptoms we’re experiencing are related to a cold, the flu or COVID-19?

Excellus Bluecross Blueshield Medical Director Dr. Nicholas Massa says there are some important things to keep in mind this year. He also shares some top tips to help prevent the spread of flu. Learn more about the flu, COVID-19 and how you can stay healthy by visiting ExcellusBCBS.com.

