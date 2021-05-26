Navigating Mental Health Through Movement in CNY

Navigating mental health has been more prevalent over the last year and as Mental Health Awareness Month comes to an end, more and more people are talking about it and seeking help.

Branches Of Growth Mental Health Counseling and Yoga Studio is a local resource for those living in Central New York. Owner Katherine Hyatt works with clients both in mind and body as a way to calm anxiety, fear, depression and stress.

There are many different forms of self care and simply starting with the breath can be very impactful, she adds. From eating healthy foods and drinking water, to getting enough sleep, and even meditation there are easy ways we can all work to become better versions of ourselves

Katherine is hosting a new yoga series focusing on coping with anxiety.

Yoga For Anxiety is happening June 4th, 11th and 18th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 113 Church Street in North Syracuse. Space is limited and registration is required. To learn more, visit BrancesOfGrowth.com