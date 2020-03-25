Navigating Nonprofits Through COVID-19

Due to the pandemic that has swept the globe, non-profits of all kinds have found themselves in uncharted territory.

Meg and Phil George of George Philanthropy Group, advise nonprofits, businesses and families throughout the Northeast and Florida. They say that while many organizations have been put on hold, the time to act is now.

With a focus on high-impact philanthropy and large campaigns they collectively advise those in the nonprofit sector to do as much as they can to be proactive despite COVID-19.

To learn more about the work that they do and if you’re looking for some advice with respect to a particular nonprofit or organization, visit them online at Georgedevgroup.com.