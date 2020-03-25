Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus Response Live: New York State continues aggressive action against virus
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ |
Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance

Navigating Nonprofits Through COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Due to the pandemic that has swept the globe, non-profits of all kinds have found themselves in uncharted territory.

Meg and Phil George of George Philanthropy Group, advise nonprofits, businesses and families throughout the Northeast and Florida. They say that while many organizations have been put on hold, the time to act is now.

With a focus on high-impact philanthropy and large campaigns they collectively advise those in the nonprofit sector to do as much as they can to be proactive despite COVID-19.

To learn more about the work that they do and if you’re looking for some advice with respect to a particular nonprofit or organization, visit them online at Georgedevgroup.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected