(WSYR-TV) — It’s a big mash-up event between the Syracuse Mets, the American Fashion Network, Syracuse Athletics, and the American Heart Association. It’s Women In Sports Night at NBT Bank Stadium.

This Thursday, Aug. 25, Syracuse University’s head women’s basketball coach Felicia Legette-Jack and head women’s lacrosse coach Kayla Treanor will throw out first pitches at the Syracuse Mets game.

The goal of the event is to celebrate women in sports and to raise money for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” campaign. Heart disease is the number one killer in women, claiming more lives than all forms of cancer combined. For every ticket sold using the link below, $4 will go to the American Heart Association. The first 1,000 fans to arrive will receive a t-shirt provided by the American Fashion Network.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the game set to start at 6:35 p.m. Hofmann hot dogs and fountain beverages will be on sale for $1. Twelve-ounce beers and hard ciders will be on sale for $2. The Mets will take on the Worcester Red Sox, and fireworks will follow the game.

To purchase tickets, visit Fevo.Me/SYRWomen.