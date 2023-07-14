(WSYR-TV) — Finding the right fit for a job can be tricky and intimidating. It is crucial to combine your interests in your career to make your work ethic unmatchable. If you love ‘bleeding orange,’ Syracuse University may answer your prayers to finding the perfect job fit!

Syracuse University Food Services is hosting a job fair this upcoming Tuesday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help you hunt for your next profession.

Samuel Camaione and Angela Noon of SU Food Service join hand and hand with Iris and Steve to talk about their experience working for Syracuse University along with insight details on the Job Fair.

Syracuse University is ranging jobs from dishwashers all the way to its marketing team! The event will take place in Sadler Dining located on 1000 Irving Ave. There will be free parking in both Raynor Ave or Standart St. lots.

For more information, check out foodservices.syr.edu/employment.