For a person with mobility issues, using stairs can be extremely difficult. But it doesn’t have to be.

MoPro Mobility & Healthcare Products in DeWitt offers a number of different stairlifts that, once installed, can be life changing.

Nathan Reynolds, the store’s Service Manager Home Medical Equipment, says his customers often include people of retirement age that want to stay in their long-time homes but have difficulty with stairs.

Reynolds says those customers often “wish they would have installed it years ago. You know, they don’t know why they waited so long, you know, and didn’t realize how easy the process would be and how affordable it is.”

Those planning surgery or with medical conditions can also benefit from a stairlift, and MoPro Mobility & Healthcare Products makes the entire process easy.

“Just give me a call and we’ll set up a time, I’ll come out to the house, assess the staircase, see what special adaptions might be needed” says Reynolds. “I can even look at my schedule right there and in some cases, you know, get the lift in the next day. But usually within a week or two. If it’s a custom lift, that’s gonna be more like a three-to-five-week process.”

As far as price, stairlifts start at just under $3,000 and go up, depending on the model and features. Reynolds says the warranty is 100% coverage for the first two years, meaning you will not pay anything for any parts or services that are needed. In addition, stairlift motors are covered for 10 years.

MoPro Mobility & Healthcare Products is located at 3232 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt. The store is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. In addition to stairlifts, it carries home medical equipment, lift chairs, compression socks and more.

