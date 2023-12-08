(WSYR-TV) — Now is the time of year for new clothes, trinkets, and, specialty gifts, and more.

Witty Wicks of course has us covered when it comes to those things. Owner Aubry Panek and retail manager Cassie McNeill are here with us now to show off some of their new apparel in-store featuring custom designs. They could have even helped Steve who needed a good gift exchange idea!

They’re also reminded us of candle safety during this time of year.

Witty Wicks Candles & gift shop is located at Township 5 in Camillus.

You can learn more about them and shop their catalog online, just go to WittyWicks.com.