New Book Celebrates Oswego’s Camp Hollis

Located overlooking Lake Ontario and just southwest of the city of Oswego is Camp Hollis, a camp that has been serving the community for nearly 100 years.

The camp started in 1928 as the Oswego County Health Camp helping children at risk of contracting tuberculosis. Later in 1946, it transitioned to Camp Hollis serving disadvantaged children and then allowing all Oswego County children.

In 2021, Camp Hollis is celebrating its 75th anniversary. Author Jim Farfaglia has written a book recalling the history of Camp Hollis called, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.” While they cannot celebrate due to COVID-19 restrictions, Farfaglia tells us the book serves to honor the camp for its anniversary.

For more information about the book and Jim, you can visit JimFarfaglia.com.