New Book Helps Parents Spark Creativity Through Reading All Summer Long

One mom’s idea to spark creativity into her own kids’ lives is now a great resource for other families too.

Ainsley Arment’s new book “Wild + Free Book Club” is a collection of fun, creative activities, games, food and decorative ideas to help kids fall in love with literature and reading.

“The approach is less about replicating the classroom at home and more about awakening a desire to learn in the natural environment,” Ainsley says. Wild + Free does not dictate a specific educational philosophy, but gently suggests that parents are the most intuitive educators of their kids.

The book club features activities inspired by beloved classic novels like Black Beauty, The Hobbit, Little Women, Peter Pan and more. It’s also riddled with step-by-step instructions and fun ideas like how to host an Anne of Green Gables picnic party or an old country fair with a Charlotte’s Web theme.

To learn more about “Wild + Free Book Club” and to purchase the book for your family, find it on Amazon or visit BeWildAndFree.org.