New Book Sheds Light on ALS and The Importance of The Caregiver

Nearly seven years ago, the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ propelled a movement to raise awareness about ALS, also known as Lou Gherig’s Disease. The viral challenge paved the way for research and today, the fight continues.

Former Baltimore Raven’s Player O.J. Brigance knows first hand what it’s like to live with the disease. He’s been battling the disease for more than a decade with his wife Chanda by his side as his caregiver. Now she’s turning their story into action, creating a children’s book to help kids and parents understand.

Her new book “Who Cares” teaches kids about care-giving and people with differences, she says. Together with O.J., Chanda is on a mission to inspire, fight back against adversity and encourage thousands with ALS and their caregivers around the world, through their foundation.

To learn more about Chanda’s book and how you can learn more about her work visit, ChandaMinorBrigance.com.