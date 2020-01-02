New Books To Read In The New Year

Resolving to read more in the new year? Owner of the Golden Bee Bookshop in Liverpool Casey Rose Frank has a few new books that will be hard to put down.

Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid

“This is going to be a book people are going to be talking about,” said Rose Frank. The page-turning big-hearted story is about race and privilege set around a young black babysitter, her well-intentioned employer and a surprising connection that threatens to undo them both. “I think that this is going to be the first pick for the Golden Bee Bookshop.”

Melissa Albert returns in 2020 with the highly anticipated sequel to her New York Times bestseller, The Hazel Wood. The Night Country is for young adults and adults alike. Albert’s characters dive back into a menacing, mesmerizing world of dark fairy tales and hidden doors. With swearing and serious content, Rose Frank suggests this book may be best suited for readers 15 and older.

For those who enjoy reading thrillers, Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “The Imitation Game”, Graham Moore has a new book coming out on January 28th. The Holdout tells the story of a young juror, Maya Seale, who’s convinced that African American high school teacher Bobby Nock is innocent of killing the wealthy white female student with whom he appears to have been involved and persuades her fellow jurors likewise. 10 years later, a true-crime docuseries reassembles the jurors and Maya, now a defense attorney, must prove her own innocence when one of them is found dead in Maya’s room.

For more information, suggestions or to join the Golden Bee Bookshop’s book club, visit GoldenBeeBookshop.com or you can stop into the store located at 305 Vine Street in Liverpool.