(WSYR-TV) — If you like honey, especially honey that is local, then you’re in for a treat. A new cafe called The Hive Cafe is all abuzz.

It is located at 226 Old Bridge Street in East Syracuse and combines a food trailer, gathering place and gift shop.

The Hive Cafe started with a beehive seven years ago.

You can learn more and check out the menu by visiting www.TheHiveCafeToGo.net