New Digital Resource Helps College Students Prepare For Future

The new digital community, Home From College is a mix between LinkedIn and Master Class, says founder and CEO Julia Haber.   

While college students were uprooted from campuses in March due to COVID-19, Haber saw an opportunity to create a resource for students unsure about their future. Home From College gives perceptive students, current and graduates to network and gain career-advancing experiences virtually.   

To join the Home From College community you can visit, HomeFromCollege.com

