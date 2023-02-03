(WSYR-TV) — Director Bill Muench and composer Todd Hobin, who are promoting their new documentary film: The Artist and the Astronaut stopped by the Bridge Street set before their big premiere.

The film investigates a love story between civil rights activist and artist Pat Musick and Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr. The couple grew up in the same neighborhood but went on to pursue very different careers. Jerry traveled hundreds of thousands of miles into space for the first moon landing while Pat became involved in the Vietnam protests and the Civil Rights movement. Nearly a decade later the two would cross paths in Houston, Texas and live out their marriage for years to come.

Learn more about the documentary at https://www.theartistandtheastronaut.com.

The film is premiering on Friday, February 3rd at 7:30pm at the Museum of Science and Technology in Syracuse, NY. Tickets are still available.