New Documentary To Highlight Career of Musician Garland Jeffreys

Renowned musician Garland Jeffreys received the highest honor at this year’s Syracuse Area Music Awards (The SAMMYS) Hall of Fame dinner, with the Lifetime Achievement Award. His esteemed career has landed him works with top musicians, and now a documentary highlighting his musical journey is underway to give audiences an inside look into how he made his name.

Garland’s partner, Clare is spearheading the project in efforts to give light to his achievements. “I’m so tired of hearing people say he’s under the radar and I thought what’s the best way to maybe bring him out from under and I thought of a film,” Clare said.

The film will also explore how Garland’s influences lead him to write music. Central New York music producer Tom Honan, said Garland has always remained curious. “He absorbs what’s around him, and that comes back out in his music. He’s the kind of person that doesn’t miss a lot,” said Honan.

Garland is set to give a special performance at The SAMMYS. Clare said the awards signify community, and that’s what her and Garland are all about.

The SAMMYS are happening on March 6th inside the Palace Theatre on James Street at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door and for more information visit SyracuseAreaMusic.com

