Syracuse Jazz Fest Founder Frank Malfitano has been working for five years to bring Jazz Fest back, but that’s not all he’s been up to. This year, he spearheaded the mural project in Columbus Circle. The project, which is expected to be finished soon, showcases four renowned athletes all hailing from Syracuse.

“It’s incredible when you see it come together and really come to life. It’s fantastic,” says Frank.

He also tells us to expect jazz artists in nearly every club downtown for this year’s Jazz Fest. Throughout this weekend, you can expect the city to be filled with performances. Those shows start at 4pm and will continue throughout the evening.

Jazz Fest will take place Thursday, June 23rd to Saturday, June 25th, in Clinton Square. For more information, visit syracusejazzfest.com.