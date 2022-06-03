There’s a new AI companion in town, and this one is being made specifically for seniors. The New York State Office for the Aging thinks she might be the answer to loneliness among older New Yorkers.

Last week, New York State kicked off a program with age tech company Intuition Robotics to distribute more than 800 of these companion care robots to elders free of charge.

Greg Olsen, director for the state Office of the Aging, says that feelings of isolation have been at an all-time high among seniors as the pandemic has continued for the past two years. Hopefully, the new ElliQ can change that.

The ElliQ has a personality of its own, reminding elders to take their medication, call their family members, and stay hydrated.

Nominated seniors will have the opportunity to participate in this new program if interested. If you think you or someone close to you is a good candidate for an ElliQ, speak with your New York State caseworker. You can find out more about ElliQ by checking out ElliQ.com.