Chicken sandwiches are all the rage at the moment, and in Central New York, there is a new entry into the game.

3-1-Fried is serving up theirs out of Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina in North Syracuse.

“It was a cool concept we came up with a few months ago, developed a menu, and we were fortunate to be able to kind of use the kitchen at Limp Lizard to get it launched straight away” says owner Nick Ford. “It was a cool idea that’s Kevin really put a lot of time into making a good product for everybody.”

Kevin Harrington is Limp Lizard’s General Manager and says what sets 3-1-Fried apart “is the secret blend of spices that we made in order to do the breading and of course, our house sauces that go along with it. And it’s a really cool concept as well because a lot of those sauces aren’t already incorporated through Limp Lizard, so it just makes everything a little better in my opinion. “

3-1-Fried sandwiches are available in several varieties. You can get them at Limp Lizard Roadside Cantina on North Main Street in North Syracuse.

Current hours are Thursday to Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to visit the 3-1-Fried website where you can see the full menu and order online.