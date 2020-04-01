New Fund Helps Both Local Restaurants & Hospital Workers

There’s a new fund in Central New York that lets you support both local hospital workers on the frontline, and restaurants that are struggling.
On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament. Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.
Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?
Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com
Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.
We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.
