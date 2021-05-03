New Help for Families Fighting Muscle Disease

“Turn obstacles into possibilities”, that’s the motto behind Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy, and here in Central New York they’ve expanded their services with a new outreach program.

Now in its 25th year, Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy has been helping families have access to information regarding the fatal genetic disorder, Duchenne. Along with the organization, the introduction of a new parent-led resource on Facebook, PPMD Connect Western and Central New York group has helped families navigate what to do.

While the disease can be debilitating to children, the new group helps to connect families with resources, helping to find care centers, and to navigate the diagnosis of the disease.

They will be having an event at Arise at the Farm on Saturday May 22nd from 11:30am– 5pm, rain or shine. There will be adaptive horse rides, fishing and wheelchair accessible paths. To RSVP, please contact Sharon M. Forbes, by emailing sharonmforbes@yahoo.com.

For more information about PPMD, please visit parentprojectmd.org.