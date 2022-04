Studies show that the first five years of a child’s life are critical to lifelong health — this is especially important given parents’ growing concerns about COVID-19 and the lasting impact it’s had.

Onondaga County is doing its part through its ‘Help Me Grow’ initiative. It is a key strategy to support parents and children in our community. For parents and caregivers interested in learning more, simply call contact community services at 2-1-1 or visit, HelpMeGrowNY.org.