New Mask Guidelines And What They Mean Amid COVID-19

On May 17th, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will follow the latest CDC recommendations. Starting Wednesday, May 19th, anyone fully vaccinated can ditch their mask in indoor and outdoor settings. Businesses will also have the freedom to update their own policies and procedures.

So what do these new guidelines mean for all New Yorker’s? Dr. Stephen Thomas Director of Upstate Global Health weighs in on what it means for vaccinated individuals as well as precautions everyone should take as we continue to navigate the pandemic.