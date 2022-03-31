Regardless of your artistic ability, a new studio in Cicero gives you a chance to show your creative side through painting.

Jack’s Off Color Painting opened in early March.

“We offer like a unique painting experience” says co-owner Jack Hasselaar. “You got the, you know, your music. I’m up on stage, kind of like Bob Ross, just without the gray hair and you know, walk you through a 2-hour painting. It’s pretty awesome.”

Classes are held for both adults and kids, in an environment Hasselaar says can help you let loose & recharge with paint, music, and friends.

“My classes are a little bit more hyped up, a little bit more exciting, more kind of a partyish atmosphere” he adds. “Kids from, you know, three years old all the way to people, you know, 90 years old and above I’ve taught and, you know, you can take it away and make it look just like what you see here in our studio. People that have no artistic ability can come on in and I walk you step by step through it from the blending to the color mixing to everything that you might need, it’s pretty fantastic.”

Private events can also be held at the studio, which can comfortably accommodate thirty people at a time.

Jack’s Off Color Painting on Route 31 in Cicero, in the Plaza with ALDI right next to Cicero – North Syracuse High School.

Click here to learn more or give the studio a call at 315-288-4270.