New Partnership Between Wegmans & SU Athletics Promoting Healthy Lifestyles

Wegmans and Syracuse University have announced a new partnership to promote and emphasize the importance of a healthy lifestyle in student athletes. Their goal is to help a mindset of nutrition and healthy living in their student athletes.

Wegmans Dewitt will host a pep rally on Saturday, November 6th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. There will be a chance to win SU Women’s basketball tickets and a raffle for a chance to win a Wegmans gift basket. Otto the Orange and representatives from the SU cheerleading and dance teams will be in attendance.

