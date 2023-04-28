(WSYR-TV) — This weekend, the play “Dirty Legal Secrets” premieres at the SALTLAND Theater Festival on the campus of Syracuse University. That is cool in and of itself, but the way this play came together is a great story too. Playwright and graduate of the Syracuse University College of Law Sarah Feingold shares details on the play.

“Dirty Legal Secrets” was written by startup lawyer, and SU College of Law grad, Sarah Feingold

Sarah was frustrated by the stories that due to attorney client privilege she was forbidden to tell. She was curious as to the secrets her lawyer friends were hiding. Like a good lawyer, she found a loophole. Sarah collected anonymous true stories from startup attorneys and turned their tales into a play.

Sarah has been working on this piece since 2019. She’s still collecting lawyer stories.

“Dirty Legal Secrets” runs at the SALTLAND Theatre Festival tomorrow through Sunday. Friday and Saturday’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s is at 2 p.m. For tickets, head to saltlandtheatrefestival.com/dirtylegalsecrets.