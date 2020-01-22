New Play “The Wolves” At Syracuse Stage

A new play in conjunction with the Syracuse University Drama department is the latest play up as part of Syracuse Stage’s current season. “The Wolves” tells the story of a team of female soccer players and highlights what it’s like to be a teenage girl. The New York Times says the show shares the exhilarating brightness of raw adolescence.  

Cassia Thompson is one of the actresses part of the production and says that although it’s a story told through the lens of female teenagers, it won’t be hard for adults to understand. 

“The one piece of advice I would give you is to listen,” Thompson said. “The girls don’t speak very much differently than adults do. We’re talking about a lot of the same subjects.” 

ACtress Emily Shackelford says that there is one thing that makes this play unique from others. “It’s written similar to a piece of music,” She adds. “It’s orchestrated like a symphony in a way because there are multiple conversations going on at one time.” 

The play is held in the Storch Theatre located at Syracuse Stage and runs from January 22 – February 16, 2020. For tickets and information visit SyracuseStage.org.

