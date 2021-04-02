New Program at Syracuse Hancock International Airport Is Hitting All the Right Notes

Traveling may look different amid the ongoing pandemic but the Syracuse Hancock International Airport has found a solution to reduce traveler’s stress the next time they take to the skies.

The international hub has become a new music venue in Central New York with the help of the Piano & Organ Center. They loaned their nine-foot Yamaha Concert Grand Piano to the airport that created a volunteer music performance program.

Studies have proved that classical music can help calm stressful situations. Pianist Allen Miller who has played at the airport, says “listening to piano playing brings you back to the current moment.” Especially during the current global pandemic, the health ramifications and benefits of hearing the music before boarding or after you exit your flight is significant.

During the winter holiday season, Director of Business Development at the airport Linda Ryan tells us that there were over 100 volunteers that participated in the program and they are also looking for volunteers.

If you are interested in playing at the Syracuse International Airport you can contact Bob Carbone at 315-436-7505, and for more information about the Piano & Organ Center you can visit, PianoAnOrganCenter.com.

