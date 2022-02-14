Over the last few years and particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, data has shown that loneliness can have a negative effect on our health. That evidence is also true for our nation’s Veterans who according to experts, say that loneliness among veterans is “a public crisis.”

To help combat the problem, the Department of Veterans Affairs has developed the Compassionate Contact Corps. Prince Taylor is the Deputy Director for the VA and he says the virtual program is a new way to pair trained VA volunteers with lonely and socially isolated Veterans for friendly phone conversations at least once a week.

The Compassionate Contact Corps started in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has expanded from eight to more than 50 VA facilities and counting. More than 1,500 Veterans have been matched since the program started in 2020 and in 2021 alone, more than 700 volunteers made over 13,000 calls to Veterans.

To find a location with the Compassionate Contact Corps program visit: VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement Home.