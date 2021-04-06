New Program Looking For CNY Professionals To Mentor Young Adults

Since 2013, Believe In Syracuse has been working to create partnerships, drive progress and promote pride throughout our area. Now they’re getting ready to launch an exciting new program.

The Greater Syracuse Career Mentoring program will connect local professionals with young adults starting their transition into the workforce. The hope is the program will encourage young people to stay in Central New York to work and create lives.

“We really felt like this was an opportunity for Believe In Syracuse to have impact by making those connections” says Ahmeed Turner, who is on the organization’s board and serves as Executive Director of Say Yes Syracuse.

The program is currently looking for college-educated professionals with some time to give to the young adults. Turner says the hope is they can connect at least once a week either in-person or virtually.

“Our vision is that eventually every high schooler gets connected to a mentor that is helping them transition through college and also helping them transition into the workforce” says Turner. “We strongly, strongly believe that there are opportunities for people here in Central New York and by fostering these relationships and this environment of interconnectedness that young folks will find opportunity here and they’ll know that they can make an impact in Central New York.”

Click here to learn more about the Greater Syracuse Career Mentoring program and how you can become a volunteer. You can also e-mail Mentoring@BelieveInSyracuse.org.