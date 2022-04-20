The REV Theatre Company has an exciting new season planned for the main stage at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Emerson Park outside Auburn.

Their “Broadway in the Finger Lakes” slate includes four main productions and a special edition. Josh Katzker has a long history with the theatre company, first as an actor and now as Director of Marketing. He shared a lineup that draws heavily on familiar titles.

They open with a Tony award nominated musical drawn from an Academy Award winning movie, “Catch Me If You Can,” running June 8-28.

Next is “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” based on the classic Victor Hugo novel, supplemented by music from the Disney film adaptation. That’s scheduled from July 13-August 2.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “State Fair” is slated for… yes, State Fair time in Central New York… August 17-September 6.

And the season wraps with the incredible music of Fats Waller and the Cotton Club in “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” running September 21-October 11.

The REV is also bringing Sister back for a special limited engagement of “’Til Death Do Us Part: Late Night Catechism 3,” August 4 and 5 with two performances each day.

Single tickets are now available through the REV box office at 315-255-1785 or TheREVTheatre.com.