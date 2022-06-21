Social media can be a great thing, but also a complicated thing. This week, Instagram released tools to support both parents and kids online.

With these new features, parents can increase supervision and kids can be reminded to take breaks from social media. Some of the new tools allow parents to approve teen’s download of an app based on its IARC rating or block specific apps that may be inappropriate.

“We really want to create these offline conversations so that each family can determine what is best for their family,” META Spokesperson Kate Randle explains.

To learn more about supporting positive online experiences for teens, visit familycenter.instagram.com.