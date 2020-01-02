New STEM program introduced in local schools perfect for family learning

It is hard to know where to look when taking selfies on your smart phone but one young local inventor is trying to change that. Twelve-year-old Madelyn Murphy has come up with a simple fix to one of life's burning questions, "Where do I look?".

Most people look at their own face on the screen when taking a picture and not at the camera's lens. Madelyn had the bright idea of using a sticker, placed on the phone, to direct people where to look. Her mother, Jenny Murphy, encouraged Madelyn to develop her idea, and she did.