(WSYR-TV) — As we enter the midst of summer, now is the perfect time to throw the backyard bash of the season. To make that experience even more enjoyable, Jeff Parzych of the Brewerton Ace Hardware speaks on what’s new over at Ace.

One of the unique things Ace has to offer is the versatile Big Green Egg grill. It runs on charcoal, but also has baking abilities. It’s very safe, holds a solid temperature, and can be used year-round. It doesn’t have to be brought inside during the winter, which can be a big bonus for folks living in Central New York.

Ace is also carrying Yeti products. They offer tumblers and coolers in almost any color you could imagine.

For more information or to purchase your very own Big Green Egg grill, visit Acehardware.com.