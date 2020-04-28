New York Congressional Leaders Answer Questions On COVID-19 During Town Hall

Senators and congressional representatives from New York State are joining forces with those in the local medical community for a virtual town hall on COVID-19.
Those scheduled to participate include:
U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-19)
U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko (D-20)
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-21)
U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-22)
U.S. Rep. Tom Reed (R-23)
U.S. Rep. John Katko (R-24)
U.S. Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25)
U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins (D-26)
The congressional leaders will answer questions about Coronavirus during a special statewide broadcast hosted by Tim Lake of WTEN-TV in Albany.
The COVID-19 congressional virtual town hall airs Tuesday, April 28th at 7pm on NewsChannel 9.
