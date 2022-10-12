(WSYR-TV) — Completing a long running race is always satisfying, but throw in some German beer and Oktoberfest, and this year’s Loop the Lake event is even more interesting.

Lori Gustafson, Eric Gang, and Sally Frenza join Bridge Street to talk about the upcoming Great New York State Marathon Weekend, and the Syracuse Bavarian Oktoberfest.

This weekend of races starts at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds and passes through beautiful tree lined trails, looping around Onondaga Lake. The 5k and 10k runs will be on Saturday morning, with the half and full marathons kicking off on Sunday morning. Registration fees vary between races.

The Oktoberfest serves as a post-race party at the finish line of the race.

The festivities will feature traditional German music and dancers. There will be a wide variety of drink selections such as German lager, popular craft beers, wine, spirits, and of course some fun nonalcoholic beverages. You can also expect to see German specialties such as bratwurst, pretzels, and more.

Tickets to the Syracuse Bavarian Oktoberfest are $5. Registered runners and those ages 16 and under get free admission.

Admission fees will support two local non-profit organizations, “Kelleigh’s Cause” and the German-American Society student scholarship fund.

For more information, visit GreatNewYorkStateMarathon.org or EventBrite.com.